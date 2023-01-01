ROVAL BIKE WHEELS AND COMPONENTS
True to Your Ride
We are true to your ride, however your ride takes shape, wherever your ride takes you, and whoever your ride transforms you into. From the alpine passes of the biggest races in the world to the trails out your backdoor, Roval is dedicated beyond reason to making the best wheels and components to improve your ride.
We are true to your ride, however your ride takes shape, wherever your ride takes you, and whoever your ride transforms you into. From the alpine passes of the biggest races in the world to the trails out your backdoor, Roval is dedicated beyond reason to making the best wheels and components to improve your ride.
For two decades, we’ve partnered with the best riders in the world to develop Roval wheels and components. The results? World Championships on the road, gravel, and dirt, Grand Tour wins, Unbound victories, Cape Epic wins, Monuments, and more. Today, we’re delivering the fastest wheels in the world, amplified by the performance of tubeless technology developed with our professional riders.
“If it seems like Roval is just showing off at this point, it’s possible they are. . . a wheelset like this is what happens when you give passionate engineers the resources and opportunity to obsess over every aspect of their product.” - BIKE MAGAZINE
“There’s that real feeling of free speed from the Rapide wheels, that sense that you’re slipping through the air and being propelled forward faster and faster for the same effort.” - CYCLIST
“The Roval Terra wheelset was built for high-end gravel bikes, but don’t pin them as ‘just a gravel wheel’ because if I could choose just one wheelset, these just might be it.” - FEED THE HABIT
“Roval really impressed me with their Control SL Team Issue wheelset. It’s amazing that the complete font wheel weighs less than a full water bottle. But what’s really impressive is that they were built to ride on every day, not just on ‘Race Day Only’.” - BIKE RUMOR
ROVAL XC WHEELS AND COMPONENTS
History Made!
Short Track XC has become wildly popular for its full-gas, take no prisoners racing. It’s the perfect start to a World Cup weekend. And last year, it was the perfect way to make history at the World Championships. Check out the Roval Control wheels and components Sina Frei and Chris Blevins rode to victory at the inaugural Short Track XC World Championships.
Short Track XC has become wildly popular for its full-gas, take no prisoners racing. It’s the perfect start to a World Cup weekend. And last year, it was the perfect way to make history at the World Championships. Check out the Roval Control wheels and components Sina Frei and Chris Blevins rode to victory at the inaugural Short Track XC World Championships.
LIFETIME WARRANTY
**it Happens
We work obsessively to create wheels that make your ride better, but we don’t stop there. Because we know that **it happens, we have your back with a lifetime warranty. It covers defects in materials and workmanship when used normally in accordance with our published guidelines.
We work obsessively to create wheels that make your ride better, but we don’t stop there. Because we know that **it happens, we have your back with a lifetime warranty. It covers defects in materials and workmanship when used normally in accordance with our published guidelines.
ROVAL LABS PRESENTS
The Science Behind Performance
Why do Lightweight wheels feel so good to ride?
Why are tubeless wheels faster?
How can aerodynamics and stability work together?